Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMRC. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $47.77.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

