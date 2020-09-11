BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. BancFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the second quarter worth $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $69,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 35.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

