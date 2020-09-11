Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $5.44 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $164.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $116.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

