Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $4.92 Million Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 194,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Corporate Office Properties Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

OFC stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

