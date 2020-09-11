Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 445,662 Shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 445,662 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 145.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PDC Energy by 122.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 60.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $176,000.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $11.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. PDC Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.21 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

