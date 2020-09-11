Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,282 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,695,875 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,049,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317,825 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 311.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,410,972 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $372,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,608,000. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,654,389 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $284,657,000 after acquiring an additional 98,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in SEA by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,326,450 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $103,085,000 after buying an additional 224,543 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SE opened at $139.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.48 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.27. Sea Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $165.23.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens began coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SEA from $73.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

