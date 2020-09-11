Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.64 Million Investment in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Docusign by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,349 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,558,000 after buying an additional 38,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,027,000 after buying an additional 415,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,926,000 after buying an additional 212,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $205.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $59.18 and a one year high of $290.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.16.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $1,754,516.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,297,000.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,041 shares of company stock valued at $31,723,075 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.69.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

