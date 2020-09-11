Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $6.66 Million in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 78,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,264,264,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $723,368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,038,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,186,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering stock opened at $91.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Jacobs Engineering has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

