Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $6.20 Million in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,198,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cable One at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 15.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cable One by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total transaction of $621,674.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,553.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 1,372 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.21, for a total value of $2,607,088.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,337.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,109 shares of company stock worth $5,717,086. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,788.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,843.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,741.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 0.42. Cable One Inc has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $2,044.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 44.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,849.14.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.