Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $5.99 Million in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Life Storage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Life Storage by 109.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 26,500.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LSI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.83.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $108.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.14. Life Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.