Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $4.55 Million in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Steris by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Steris by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Steris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Steris in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Steris in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

STE opened at $162.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.67 and a 200 day moving average of $152.18. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Steris’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Steris’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other Steris news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,738.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.