Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 311.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,247 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in H & R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in H & R Block by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in H & R Block by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in H & R Block by 79,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other H & R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 13,150 shares of H & R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $197,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,085,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 12,000 shares of H & R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $182,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,831.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

HRB opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.91. H & R Block Inc has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $601.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.03 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 871.04%. H & R Block’s revenue was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

HRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

