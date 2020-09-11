Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $6.53 Million Stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 641.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,889 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Q2 worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,597,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,518,000 after buying an additional 432,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,873,000 after acquiring an additional 413,446 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 10.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,879,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,977,000 after acquiring an additional 175,085 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 11.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,294,000 after buying an additional 137,870 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,418,000 after buying an additional 174,427 shares during the period.

Shares of QTWO opened at $87.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.04. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $106.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $97.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.76 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $846,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 88,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $7,093,839.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $712,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,956 shares of company stock worth $49,472,648 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gabelli lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

