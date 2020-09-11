Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Chart Industries worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. FMR LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 2,735.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after buying an additional 313,546 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

GTLS opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $77.56.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

