Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 575,721 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 575,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,872,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRGB. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,136.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $37.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.27) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The business’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

