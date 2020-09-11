Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 75,570 iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of iRobot at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 33.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in iRobot by 9.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 23.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,934,000 after buying an additional 80,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 19.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dougherty & Co raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Colliers Secur. cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of iRobot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $77.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.61. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $89.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. iRobot had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 34,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $2,947,176.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,333,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 7,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $567,381.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,175.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,876 shares of company stock worth $5,043,764. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

