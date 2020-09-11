Balazs Fejes Sells 3,109 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,513.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE EPAM opened at $318.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.37. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $338.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in EPAM Systems by 833.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 92.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1,454.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. VTB Capital cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.93.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

