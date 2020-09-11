Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $5.23 Million Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 124,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAC opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.85. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

