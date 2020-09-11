B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 2,040,816 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 2,040,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,875,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,395,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $2.50 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $117.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 56,302 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 224.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 83.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth $205,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

