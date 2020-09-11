B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 2,040,816 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 2,040,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,875,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,395,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $2.50 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $117.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.22.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.
