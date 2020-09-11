Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Trading 10% Higher

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s share price shot up 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.27. 621,216 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 384,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATOM. Zacks Investment Research raised Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $203.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,559.35% and a negative return on equity of 92.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atomera Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,774 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $87,520.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $29,483.44. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,800.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,511 shares of company stock worth $122,882. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Atomera during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Atomera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Atomera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Atomera by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Atomera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

