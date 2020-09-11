Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) CFO Randoll Sze Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) CFO Randoll Sze bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $11,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.92. Athenex Inc has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athenex Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATNX. BidaskClub upgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Athenex in a report on Sunday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 91.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 194,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Athenex by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

