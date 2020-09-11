Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Trading 10.2% Higher

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s stock price rose 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $14.83. Approximately 969,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,082,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $58,116.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,847.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,116 shares of company stock worth $253,274 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

