AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 7,300 by UBS Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.32) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,392.22 ($109.66).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,335 ($108.91) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.72) and a one year high of £101.20 ($132.24). The company has a market cap of $109.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,470.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,102.45.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

