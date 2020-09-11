Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASPU. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $256.52 million, a P/E ratio of -41.03, a PEG ratio of 86.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million.

In other news, Director Sanford Rich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 211,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 60,220 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Group by 138.4% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 324,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 188,283 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

