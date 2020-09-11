ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $357.00 on Wednesday. ASML has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $402.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.85. The company has a market capitalization of $145.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 150.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

