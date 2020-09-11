Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASND. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $142.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.45. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,130.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

