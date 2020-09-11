ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARKAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.00.

ARKAY stock opened at $112.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.56. ARKEMA/S has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARKEMA/S will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARKEMA/S

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

