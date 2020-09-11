Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NYSE:AWH) Director David Schreiber Sells 50,000 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NYSE:AWH) Director David Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AWH opened at $3.06 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55.

Arch Capital Group (NYSE:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arch Capital Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NYSE:AWH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

