Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

APLT has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a market cap of $549.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.58). Equities research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $239,740.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,488.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $466,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,704,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,656 shares of company stock worth $2,789,789. 31.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,083 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 885.8% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 591,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 531,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 55,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 245,750 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

