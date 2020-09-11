Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAOI. DA Davidson increased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $226.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,360.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,576 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $174,606.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 830,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,835.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $794,555 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,971 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,163,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 50,329 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,397,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 165.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 99,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.