Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) PT Raised to $26.00

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 416.90% from the stock’s previous close.

AGTC has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.53.

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $157.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.54. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 147.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

