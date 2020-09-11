Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) PT Raised to $26.00

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 416.90% from the stock’s previous close.
AGTC has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.53.
NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $157.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.54. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $10.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 147.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
