Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) CEO Thomas S. Lam Buys 5,000 Shares

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) CEO Thomas S. Lam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,972.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMEH opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $956.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.17 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 18.2% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 59,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 17.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 16.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

