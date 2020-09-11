Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AINV. ValuEngine cut Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Apollo Investment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Apollo Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Apollo Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $576.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 51.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $56.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AINV. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 28.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

