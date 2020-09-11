Apache (NYSE:APA) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Stock analysts at Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.22% from the company’s previous close.

APA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.51 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

APA opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 4.65. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Apache’s revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apache will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Apache during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 264.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 50.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

