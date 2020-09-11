Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien Sells 14,350 Shares

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 14,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $597,103.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $40.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.66 and a quick ratio of 18.66. Anterix Inc has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 3,174.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anterix Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Anterix by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Anterix by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Anterix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

