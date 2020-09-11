ANON Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a market capitalization of $36,027.06 and approximately $3.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00119414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00235619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.01615168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000329 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00187279 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

