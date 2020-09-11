Anne P. Noonan Buys 66,000 Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Stock

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) CEO Anne P. Noonan purchased 66,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. Summit Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $575.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,916,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,130,000 after acquiring an additional 182,581 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after acquiring an additional 295,905 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 873,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 680,260 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

