ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ANGI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.50 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.66.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.58 and a beta of 2.11.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 251,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $3,575,236.00. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 229,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,913,263.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,760,896 shares of company stock worth $24,819,420 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 957,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 800,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

