Andrew Findlay Purchases 25 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Andrew Findlay purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 595 ($7.77) per share, with a total value of £148.75 ($194.37).
Andrew Findlay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 10th, Andrew Findlay acquired 25 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 594 ($7.76) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($194.04).
- On Monday, July 13th, Andrew Findlay bought 23 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 647 ($8.45) per share, with a total value of £148.81 ($194.45).
EZJ opened at GBX 592.40 ($7.74) on Friday. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 585.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 677.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67.
About easyJet
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
