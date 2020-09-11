Andrew Findlay Purchases 25 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Andrew Findlay purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 595 ($7.77) per share, with a total value of £148.75 ($194.37).

Andrew Findlay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Andrew Findlay acquired 25 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 594 ($7.76) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($194.04).

On Monday, July 13th, Andrew Findlay bought 23 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 647 ($8.45) per share, with a total value of £148.81 ($194.45).

EZJ opened at GBX 592.40 ($7.74) on Friday. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 585.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 677.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EZJ shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 541 ($7.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Davy Research upgraded shares of easyJet to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 545 ($7.12) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 906.47 ($11.84).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

