Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,827,000 after purchasing an additional 491,203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,007 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 62.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,983 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Valero Energy by 71.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $45.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.82. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

