Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,325 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 202.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,234,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $364,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521,817 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in LKQ by 30.3% in the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $441,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,028 shares during the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 184.2% in the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577,426 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $48,270,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in LKQ by 144.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,138,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.72. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.