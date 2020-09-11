Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New $177,000 Investment in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 237,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PRU opened at $67.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of -108.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.