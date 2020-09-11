Ancora Advisors LLC Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 201,205 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Dawson Geophysical worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 21.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 196,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 34,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DWSN opened at $1.64 on Friday. Dawson Geophysical Co has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

