Analyzing Star Buffet (OTCMKTS:STRZ) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PLAY)

Star Buffet (OTCMKTS:STRZ) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Star Buffet and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Buffet N/A N/A N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 1.24% 8.89% 0.71%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Star Buffet and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Buffet 0 0 0 0 N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 8 5 0 2.38

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus price target of $26.86, suggesting a potential upside of 49.08%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than Star Buffet.

Volatility & Risk

Star Buffet has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Star Buffet and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Buffet $26.04 million 0.01 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.35 billion 0.63 $100.26 million $3.02 5.97

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Star Buffet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.6% of Star Buffet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats Star Buffet on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Star Buffet Company Profile

Star Buffet, Inc. owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. As of July 19, 2018, it operated 27 restaurants in 10 states. The company operates its restaurants under the 4B's, JB's, Barnhill's Salads Buffet Desserts, Casa Bonita, and BuddyFreddys names. Star Buffet, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

