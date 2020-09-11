Analyzing Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) and Visa (NASDAQ:V)

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) and Visa (NYSE:V) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Repay and Visa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 0 8 0 3.00 Visa 0 5 24 0 2.83

Repay currently has a consensus target price of $27.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.69%. Visa has a consensus target price of $213.39, suggesting a potential upside of 5.88%. Given Repay’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Repay is more favorable than Visa.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Repay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repay and Visa’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $104.60 million 13.08 -$40.03 million N/A N/A Visa $22.98 billion 17.04 $12.08 billion $5.44 37.05

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Repay.

Risk & Volatility

Repay has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Repay and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay -32.85% -6.54% -3.77% Visa 51.37% 40.65% 16.14%

Summary

Visa beats Repay on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. and changed its name to Repay Holdings Corporation in July 2019. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. In addition, the company offers card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

