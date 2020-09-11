Analyzing GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) and IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) and IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of IMPALA PLATINUM/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) and IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) N/A N/A N/A IMPALA PLATINUM/S N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. IMPALA PLATINUM/S pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. IMPALA PLATINUM/S pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) and IMPALA PLATINUM/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) 1 1 3 0 2.40 IMPALA PLATINUM/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) currently has a consensus price target of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.66%. Given GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) is more favorable than IMPALA PLATINUM/S.

Risk & Volatility

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) and IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) $13.56 billion 3.03 $5.78 billion N/A N/A IMPALA PLATINUM/S $4.49 billion 1.76 $103.71 million $1.23 8.05

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has higher revenue and earnings than IMPALA PLATINUM/S.

Summary

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) beats IMPALA PLATINUM/S on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It prospects, explores for, extracts, refines, and processes minerals; and produces, markets, and sells base and precious metals. The company's products include nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulfur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in property and equipment rental, gas extraction and transportation, electricity production and distribution, construction, repairs, spare parts production, geological works, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. The company was formerly known as Open Joint Stock Company ‘Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel' and changed its name to Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel in May 2015. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

IMPALA PLATINUM/S Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also provides smelting and refining services. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

