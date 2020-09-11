Analyzing ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) & Koninklijke KPN (NASDAQ:KKPNY)

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

ATN International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Koninklijke KPN pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. ATN International pays out -618.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ATN International has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares ATN International and Koninklijke KPN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International $438.72 million 2.02 -$10.81 million ($0.11) -504.36 Koninklijke KPN $6.16 billion 1.77 $701.12 million N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than ATN International.

Volatility and Risk

ATN International has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ATN International and Koninklijke KPN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International 0 2 1 0 2.33 Koninklijke KPN 0 1 3 0 2.75

ATN International currently has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.78%. Given ATN International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ATN International is more favorable than Koninklijke KPN.

Profitability

This table compares ATN International and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International -1.04% 0.52% 0.37% Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.6% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Koninklijke KPN shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of ATN International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ATN International beats Koninklijke KPN on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This segment also offers wholesale long-distance voice services to other telecommunications carriers. The Renewable Energy segment provides distributed generation solar power to corporate, utility, and municipal customers in India, as well as in Massachusetts, California, and New Jersey. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 12 retail stores in U.S. Telecom segment and 19 retail stores in International Telecom segment. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. The company provides services in the areas of communication, information, entertainment, and commercial services; a range of end-to-end solutions in infrastructure, workspace management, and security cloud services for small, medium-sized, and large corporate enterprises; and connectivity solutions to fixed and mobile wholesale partners. It also offers cyber security services; specialized VPN and network solutions; and various IT services to the healthcare and public sector. In addition, the company provides Internet hosting services, such as domain registration, shared hosting, VPS, email hosting, Office 365, and online storage services; wide area network and local area network services; colocation services through its data centers; and cloud, security, alert systems, and monitoring services, as well as delivers managed voice, video, and chat services to its business clients based on Microsoft's Skype for Business software. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

