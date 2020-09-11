Analysts Set Netstreit Corp (NASDAQ:NTST) Target Price at $21.21

Netstreit Corp (NASDAQ:NTST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTST shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NTST opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. Netstreit has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $18.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Netstreit Company Profile

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

