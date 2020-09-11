Analysts Offer Predictions for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.16. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

NYSE OFC opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.