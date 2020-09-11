Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lululemon Athletica inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LULU. Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.55.

Shares of LULU opened at $320.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.40. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,082,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

